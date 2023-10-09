Vidya Balan finally addresses VIRAL rumors of having daughter; details inside

Vidya Balan has delivered innumerable blockbusters since she stepped into the Bollywood industry way back in 2005. From sending chills down the spine with her laudable acting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa to acting her role in The Dirty Picture, Balan has several iconic roles to her credit. Recently, a video of her with a young girl at the airport had been doing rounds on the internet leaving her fans perplexed and wondering if she was her daughter. After the video went viral, Vidya has now clarified the air and noted that she is not her daughter.

Vidya Balan gives clarity on viral video with young girl, discloses that she is not her daughter

Recently, a video had gone viral of the legendary actress with a young girl at the airport. The video had sparked various reactions from fans leaving many wondering if the girl was a “secret” daughter of Balan and the actress even garnered praises for being able to keep it a secret in the age of social media. After the chaos, The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress cleared the air, revealing that the girl is actually her sister’s daughter.

“That is my sister's daughter Ira! She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira." So, there you go everyone. But yes, she dotes on her niblings like a mother. The actor has always been vocal about her love for the kids and also called them “twin lifelines”,” Hindustan Times quoted the actress saying.

Diving into the work front of Vidya Balan

Known for her spectacular acting in movies including Kahaani, Paa, and Begum Jaan, Balan recently garnered appreciation for her recent OTT project Neeyat, which also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi and others.

