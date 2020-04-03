Vidya Balan gives a shout out to her locality sweeper as she thanks her for working despite coronavirus scare

Vidya Balan's video thanking her locality sweeper for doing her job despited the coronavirus scare has been doing the rounds on social media. Check it out below.

Countries across the world, including India, have gone into a state of lockdown and citizens have been asked to stay indoors in order to beat the deadly virus. In India, the number of cases has constantly been on the rise as the count has now reached 2,300. In view of the grave situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown a few days ago. With this, life in India came to a grinding halt for majority of the population. However, many others like doctors, policemen, delivery personnel as well as civic body cleaners and sweepers are risking their lives to fight the coronvirus battle. And thanks to stars like Vidya Balan, their efforts are not going unnoticed.

The 'Tumhari Sulu' actress' video thanking her locality sweeper has been doing the rounds. In the video, Vidya can be heard calling out to the woman who can be seen collecting garbage. Once the woman notices Vidya, the actress goes on to say thank you and god bless you. Vidya shared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote, "God bless you and your family hamesha." The woman can be seen humbly nodding her head in approval.

Check out the video below:

Vidya Balan also used Instagram to spread awareness about hundreds of people who are going hungry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress urged netizens and her fans to donate whatever they can in these difficult times.

