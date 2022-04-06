Vidya Balan is grateful for kind of roles coming her way: It's better time to be female actor than male actor

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Sherni, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and others. She was last seen in the movie Jalsa. The movie also features Shefali Shah in a key role. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and garnered lots of appreciation for its storyline and the performance of the cast. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Vidya showed gratitude for the kind of roles coming her way. She also added that it is a better time to be a female actor than a male actor.

She said, “I have said this before that it’s a better time to be a female actor than a male actor. I hope that it gets better. Whenever I say how can this get any better, the universe sends even better stories my way. I don’t know whether I would qualify it as my most creatively fulfilling phase but my career has been extremely fulfilling and I feel so grateful for that but I have still a long long way to go.”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vidya had spilled some beans on her web series on Indira Gandhi. She said, “Immediately after The Dirty Picture, people were only coming to me with biopics – Meena Kumari, MS Subbulakshmi, Kiran Bedi….There were 10 of them that came to me at that time, I am thinking of the others.” Further, on the web series on Indira Gandhi, Vidya said, “I’d hope so. I'm hoping to be able to share good news very soon, I'll leave it at that.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan spills the beans on her web series on Indira Gandhi