Vidya Balan has an epic reply for a user who asked about her weight

Vidya Balan is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. Time and again, she had proved her acting prowess in movies such as Sherni, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and others. As the actor is gearing up for the release of her latest flick ‘Jalsa’, she organised an ‘Ask Me anything’ session. Being active on social media and having so many followers, she was soon bombarded with questions by her fans. However, a few users commented about her weight but as being fierce and savage, Vidya gave them mouth shutting reply right away.

A user asked her about her weight. To which, she replied with a meme in which a person was laying holding a weighing machine upward, saying “The correct way to weigh yourself. I can’t believe I was doing wrong all these years.” Another user asked if she diets. She said, “No…I eat healthy!” A user also asked Vidya about her favourite yoga pose. She savagely said, “Savasana. It’s why I go to yoga.”

Take a look:

Speaking about her upcoming movie Jalsa, it is directed by Suresh Triveni and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

