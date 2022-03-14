Vidya Balan has a 'punny' reply to Jalsa being based on Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah will soon be seen in Jalsa. The drama thriller has taken the OTT route and will soon be releasing. Ahead of the release, the duo are out and about promoting the film. In a recent interview, Shefali and Vidya Balan revealed that they came across a bizarre question.

Turns out, the actors were asked if their film is a biopic on Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home. For the unversed, the name of Big B's Mumbai residence is Jalsa. Revealing to Bollywood Hungama, Vidya Balan said that she and Shefali read somewhere that the film is a biopic on Big B's home.

Reacting, Vidya said, "Can you believe it? So when someone asked me ki ‘kya aapki film Mr Bachchan ke ghar ki bopic hai (is your film a biopic on Mr Bachchan's house).’ To maine kaha us sawaal ke jawab ke liye aapko pratiksha karni padegi (I said you will have to wait for the answer to this question)."

While it may seem like a normal answer, Vidya's punny reply was actually a pun on Amitabh's other bungalow in Mumbai, which is named Pratiksha.

Vidya's hilarious reply cracked up her co-star Shefali Shah, who said, That’s a very good one." To which, Vidya added, “Because what do you say, how can it be the biopic of a house?"

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March.

