Vidya Balan heaps praise on Sridevi; Says 'she could even do ridiculous things on-screen with conviction'

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most polished actors in the Indian film industry. During her years in showbiz, she has delivered numerous memorable performances on the silver screen, thus showcasing her acting prowess time and again. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest release Jalsa. Amid this, she conversed with noted film critic Baradwaj Rangan, wherein she talked about another legend of the cinema world – Sridevi. Vidya expressed that Sridevi’s conviction in doing numerous commercial roles was an eyeopener for her to not take things for granted.

Speaking to Baradwaj Rangan, Vidya shared that there came a time in her career, when she sleepwalked through films like Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection. She said that she was indifferent to her roles in the movies and that it shows that she took things for granted. Vidya then goes on to say that she developed a lot of respect for people who do commercial roles with utter conviction. She went on to heap praise on Sridevi, and shared that the late actress’ conviction even in doing the “most ridiculous things” onscreen was an eyeopener for her.

Vidya Balan said, “I realized, that whatever it is you do in front of the camera, you can't take for granted with those two films. And I said, ‘okay if this is not exciting me, I'll do only stuff that's exciting me. I also developed a lot of respect for people who do the so-called commercial (roles), go through that rigmarole, and do it with complete conviction. Like I'll look at what all Sridevi has done, you know, but not, in one film will you find that conviction waning. She could be doing the most ridiculous thing. I think that was an eye-opener for me and I said, ‘okay, so I'll do whatever I'm convinced about, and that was the time when Ishqiya was offered to me…”.

