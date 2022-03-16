Vidya Balan on her upcoming film ‘Jalsa’: Not trying to make social commentary but the story is gripping

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Sherni, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and others. She enjoys a huge fan following and is vocal about her opinions as well. As the actor is gearing up for the release of her latest flick ‘Jalsa’, she talked to ETimes regarding the film and said that the movie has a gripping story and lots of drama. She also added that she is not trying to make any social commentary through the film.

While speaking to the news portal, Vidya said that people will have a different takeaway from the film and the story. However, she tries to stay away from making any sort of commentaries but it is subjective as some people will find layers in it while others will think it has nothing. She added that Jalsa is a gripping story with oodles of drama. Vidya Balan concluded, “I don’t think it is trying to make a commentary. I think it will leave you feeling, ‘Oh, my god, this could be me’.”

Speaking about Jalsa, the movie features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. Jalsa will release on March 18 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

