Vidya Balan insists on ‘No Photoshop’ policy for her pictures, reveals ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Actress Vidya Balan is against unrealistic beauty standards. She has reportedly asked photographers and magazines to refrain from re-touching her professional pictures as she doesn't want to appear slimmer than she really is.

The ace photographer Dabboo Ratani in an interview revealed the actress’ stand and said that she is comfortable in her own skin.

In an interview with MidDay, he said, “I try to achieve the best lighting on the set itself, thus relying as little as possible on the post-treatment of pictures. [Doing so is] all the more important with Vidya because she doesn’t like her images to be re-touched. She is comfortable in her own skin, and doesn’t want to be made slimmer for pictures. During magazine shoots, she tells the editorial team that the photos should only be colour-corrected and shared, without any re-touching.”

“Say, if the flooring or the leaves in the background need colour correction, we do that. We don’t re-touch her image," he added. Vidya has also time and again lent her voice to body-shaming issues. Even during the promotions of her film Sherni, the actress recalled her body weight had become a 'national issue.’ Vidya's journey hasn’t been easy after going through body-shaming in the initial years of her career, the actress learnt “to accept myself a little more each day”.

Ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani also shared that he really enjoys working with the Kahaani star as she is very experimental and completely trusts him. Meanwhile, on August 12, Vidya Balan took to her social media and shared an update about her upcoming film, Jalsa. The Kahaani star said that the filming has begun and also went on to confirm that the movie is tentatively scheduled for a premiere in 2022.

