Vidya Balan leaves internet in splits as she adds a hilarious twist to viral trend on Beyonce’s ‘Partition’

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most skilled actors in the Indian film industry. In her long and successful career in showbiz, Vidya has time and again showcased her acting prowess and versatility as she took on a range of roles and genres of films. Her performances in movies like The Dirty Picture, Paa, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, and recently in Jalsa, have earned her praise and love from critics and fans alike. However, apart from impressing viewers on celluloid, Vidya also keeps them entertained with her lively and charming personality in real life and social media. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, Vidya tried her hands at the viral trend to Beyonce’s ‘Partition’. Her hilarious twist at the end cracked up social media.

Earlier yesterday, Vidya took to her Instagram space and shared a new video, where she can be seen trying her hand at the viral trend to Beyonce’s song ‘Partition’. In the video, Vidya can be seen dressed in comfortable casuals as she donned a checked shirt on top of a black crop top. She wore it with a blue denim pants. Her hair was left open and she had minimal makeup on. Vidya could be seen attempting the trend where viewers need to sit down in a sensual manner. As she sits down, she adds a hilarious twist as she pretends to stumble as she gets up. A sound of bones cracking and a woman screeching in pain is added to the video. Sharing the post, she wrote a funny caption, that read, “Every trend is not for you (sic).”

As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebs reacted to it. Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Bahahahahahaha, you are hilarious but we all know that you can totally smash any trend (fire emoji)”. Dia Mirza dropped a heart and laughing emoji. Sanjay Kapoor also left a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in the thriller Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. She now has Neeyat and another untitled film that will be helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta in her kitty.

