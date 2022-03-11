Vidya Balan looks stunning in olive green colour gown as she promotes upcoming film Jalsa; PHOTOS

Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa trailer has been released. The film will be witnessing a digital release. It also stars Shefali Shah in the lead role. Well, the trailer was promising and fans have been lauding Vidya’s performance in the trailer on social media. The thriller is directed by Suresh Triveni and also stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Iqbal Khan in pivotal roles. It is releasing on March 18 and the actress will be essaying the role of a journalist.

Today, Vidya was spotted promoting the film in the city. She was seen wearing an olive colour gown and opted for minimal makeup. The actress also completed the look with gold earrings and heels. She happily posed for the shutterbugs. In the trailer, we saw Vidya has a strong character. She stands in solidarity with her house help played by Shefali whose daughter died in a road accident. The film is bankrolled by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Vidya has captioned it as, "Truth is stranger than fiction! Jalsa On Prime, coming 18th March primevideoin Trailer out NOW!".

Take a look at the photos here:

Vidya Balan was quoted saying at the trailer launch that it is a story of human beings. The actress was last seen in Sherni. She played the role of forest office who is tasked to capture a man-eating tigress in a remote village. However, she faces hostility from various sides as she tries to do her job.

Also Read: Jalsa Trailer Launch: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah look impeccably smart as they attend event in city; PICS