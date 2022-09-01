Vidya Balan nails Rupali Ganguly's dialogue from Anupamaa; Watch VIDEO

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most skilled actors in the Indian film industry. She has time and again showcased her acting prowess and versatility as she took on a range of roles and genres of films. She was last seen in the movie Jalsa, which earned her praise and love from critics and fans alike. The movie also features Shefali Shah in a key role. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and garnered lots of appreciation for its storyline and the performance of the cast. However, apart from impressing viewers on celluloid, Vidya also keeps them entertained with her lively and charming personality in real life and social media. Speaking of which, the Dirty Picture actress recently made a reel on Anupamaa's trending 'aapko kya' dialogue.

Vidya Balan's reel on 'Aapko Kya'

Vidya took to Instagram to share the reel, where she can be seen having a fun time in a bath tub with Rupali Ganguly's dialogue from her daily soap Anupamaa as voiceover. The dialogue goes as, "Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?" Sharing the reel, Vidya wrote, “Bolo Bolo.” Numerous reels have been made on the scene and even Vidya could not stop herself from hopping on the trend. In no time, Vidya's post was bombarded with epic reactions from her fans, friends and colleagues. Saba Pataudi reacted to her video and dropped laughter emojis." One of her fans wrote, " Yeahh sahi hai best ho aap.”

Click here to see Vidya Balan’s reel

Balan has always challenged societal and Bollywood norms with her films as well as her personal choices. She is often seen speaking on body positivity and at a time when self-love and self-care have gained prominence around the world. She recently shared a post on embracing oneself to the photo-sharing app. Vidya shared two mirror selfies featuring both her face profiles with an important message in the caption, wherein she narrated a recent encounter that she had with a fan.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in Neeyat as well as an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.