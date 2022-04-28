Vidya Balan, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose & others collaborate in a 'whoddunit' mystery titled Neeyat; WATCH

On Thursday evening, Vidya Balan joined the who's who of Bollywood at the Amazon Prime Video event where over 40 shows and films were announced by the streaming giant. One of them happens to be Vidya Balan's next film and it is titled Neeyat. Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya announced the film and wrote, "Black. White. Grey. Devious motives come in all shades. Thrilled to bring to you a whodunnit like no other with this amazing ensemble - #Neeyat And I cannot wait to get back with my #ShakuntalaDevi director @directormenon and my dearest @abundantiaent & @ivikramix along with @primevideoin."

At the event, Vidya spoke about Neeyat and said, "I feel thrilled about the fact that we formed this association. It's fantastic, I know most of them here on stage. I loved their work. This is the first time I will be working with each actor. Acting is about reacting and this would hopefully bring the best in you." The series happens to take everyone into the world of a billionaire who decides to head for a getaway on his birthday. However, the getaway turns into a murder mystery and detective Mira Rao aka Vidya Balan is called for help.

Neeyat happens to star Neeraj Kabi, Shahna Goswami, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Mita Vashisth, Amrita Puri, and others. Vidya will lead the project. It is directed by Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon and will be backed by Vikram Malhotra and Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Vidya's previous film Jalsa starring her in the lead with Shefali Shah also had released on Amazon Prime Video. She has previously worked with Anu Menon in Shakuntala Devi which also had Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in it.

