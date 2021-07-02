Vidya Balan opens up on whether she was offered a part in Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Vidya Balan spoke about the sequel to her hit horror-comedy called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Scroll further to read whether she was offered a role in the film or not.

Vidya Balan is currently basking in the success of her latest release titled ‘Sherni’ directed by Amit Masurkar. The film was a straight to digital release on a leading streaming platform and Vidya garnered a lot of praise for her performance as an honest forest officer putting animal’s interests before corruption and poaching. The film received a warm response from the audiences and critics alike. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama Vidya spoke about the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which is a sequel to her 2007 release which co-starred and Shiney Ahuja.

Vidya Balan spoke about the comparisons between the two films and called it unfair. She said, “I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I'd love to watch it though." Vidya was further asked about whether she was approached for a role in the upcoming film. She said, “Let's just say I am not in the film. So I am not going to say anything more." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by ace comedy film director Anees Bazmee. The first part was directed by Priyadarshan.

Director Anees Bazmee who is known for films like Ready, Thank You, Welcome, Welcome Back, and Mubarakan amongst others had previously spoken to Deccan Chronicle about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said, “This is a completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original.”

Also Read| INTERVIEW: Vidya Balan on Sherni and the climax: I am an eternal optimist, so I see hope even in this ending

Share your comment ×