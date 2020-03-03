Vidya Balan pens heartfelt note as she begins shooting for Sherni; Shares pics of mahurat pooja

Vidya Balan, who is looking forward to the release of Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, has begun shooting of her next project Sherni.

Vidya Balan is one actress in the industry who happens to be the uncrowned powerhouse of talent. The diva is known for winning hearts with her impeccable acting prowess. And while we are still in awe of her last performance in starrer Mission Mangal, here comes another big news for her fans. Vidya Balan, who had recently announced her next project Sherni, has now begun shooting for the movie. The Humari Adhuri Kahani actress made the big announcement on her social media.

Sharing the news with her fans, Vidya admitted being excited about starting the shooting on World Wildlife Day. This isn’t all. The diva also shared pictured from the mahurat ceremony of this Amit Masurkar directorial which was held at an ancient temple in the middle of a forest. In the pictures, a clapboard of Sherni was placed among the pooja samagri. “Invoking blessings all across. The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest,” Vidya wrote in the caption.

Take a look at pictures from mahurat pooja of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni:

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will also be seen in the Human computer Shakuntala Devi’s much talked about biopic. Titled as Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, the movie will feature Vidya in the titular role. Apart from Vidya, this Anu Menon directorial will also star Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer will be hitting the screens on May 8, 2020.

