Vidya Balan reacts to pay disparity in industry; Talks about life post marriage for women & more

Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of talent and a reflection of it has been seen in the kind of films that she has done so far. She is generally seen portraying strong female characters and was recently seen having fun and light-hearted interaction with her fans on Instagram. She conducted 'Ask Me Anything' session and was her unfiltered self. The actress broke several theatrical stereotypes with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani and has proved her acting prowess through challenging films such as Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi, Jalsa, and Sherni among others.

Vidya Balan posted a story where she asked her fans to ask her anything related to the topic - 'Women, Work and Women At Work.' Her answers reflected the trait of strength that she carries with her wherever she goes. One of the followers wrote, "Women can’t do things." The actress' response to this statement was, "Are you telling me or asking me." Another one had queries about how work life has changed post marriage. Vidya Balan had the best ever reply to that question! She wrote, "It did, for the better. It was 'I work' before, it became 'We work' now."

On women being paid lesser than men

Vidya Balan was asked why are women paid less as compared to men. She replied stating, "Is sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye." (Even I need an answer to this question)

Vidya Balan puts forth her opinion about 'women' through her answers

While on the contrary, when asked if being financially dependent on their husband is wrong, the actress replied saying, "No, Not at all, it’s her choice, but I personally feel coffee tastes better when you can afford it yourself." You heard it! “It’s your choice!”.

Vidya also spilled some secrets about how her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur helps with the household work. She wrote, "It’s OUR house after all!."

Vidya Balan is known for her witty responses. She was asked why most of the company CEOs are male, and the actress replied, "I guess because women entered the workforce late.”

Shedding some light on how women should deal with the blame and guilt trip of prioritising themselves, Vidya Balan explained how she deals with it. The actress said she keeps reminding herself, 'Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar martein hain' (We just live once and die once) so it’s now or never."

Apart from these questions, Vidya Balan also responded to how women should deal with 'things' at their workplace and also stressed the fact that there is nothing wrong is being a homemaker. She said, "Being a homemaker and raising a baby is also perfect if it makes the woman feel good."

The 43-year-old recently returned from London after wrapping up the schedule of her upcoming film Neeyat. On the other hand, she is in talks for some unannounced projects.

