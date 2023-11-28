Vidya Balan recalls being warned against doing The Dirty Picture: 'It's going to ruin your career'

Vidya Balan, known for her impactful performances, particularly in roles like Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, which won her a National Film Award, shared that she faced discouragement from people regarding her decision to take on that film. Vidya Balan also recalled how she reacted when she was told that the movie would negatively impact her career.

Vidya Balan on playing the role of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

During a session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Vidya Balan recalled how people had warned her against featuring in the film mentioning that it might ruin her career. She said. “There were some people who told me, 'Are you sure? It's going to ruin your career. It may actually spell the end of your career because you know you have been Miss Goody two shoes.”

To this, Vidya stated that there's no point in being labeled as “Miss Goody two shoes” because she has only done a few films, and she's not attempting something different after decades in the industry. This, she emphasized, is why she is an actor.

recalled that she was thrilled at the idea of portraying Silk. However, when Milan Luthria first approached her, she couldn't believe that someone would actually offer her this role. She said, “The first time Milan Luthria came to me mujhe laga ki, ‘Aap ghalat darwaaze pe toh nahi aagaye (Are you sure about it)?’ Because I wouldn’t believe that someone would actually offer me this role.”

She further mentioned that there was a strong urge to take on challenges and accomplish things that others couldn't imagine her doing, even though she was confident in her abilities. She said, “There was this burning desire to do things that people couldn’t imagine I could do but I knew I could do. I was thrilled to bits when the film came to me. I said yes instinctively.”

About The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture is a biographical musical drama based on the life of Silk Smitha. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film was released globally in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. In addition to Vidya, the cast included Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tusshar Kapoor. Vidya's portrayal earned praise from critics and garnered accolades.

