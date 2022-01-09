Vidya Balan to return as Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, confirms director Anees Bazmee

Vidya Balan has given her fans several reasons to cherish over the years. Be it the risque roles or her top notch performance in films like Kahani, one of Vidya's most-loved characters to date has been Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This year, director Anees Bazmee will be returning with the film's sequel starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. And while there has been no news on the original cast making a comeback, there is an update!

Turns out, Vidya Balan will be seen as Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to a latest report in Mid Day, a trade source commented on the development and said, "Their (Vidya and Anees) equation goes back to 2011, when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or appear after the climax."

However, news of Vidya's comeback as Monjulika is not just up in the air. Director Anees Bazmee confirmed the development with the portal. Calling Monjulika his "favourite character", Bazmeed said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see how and in what form Vidya's character Monjulika graces the big screen. From the original 2007 film, Bazmee has included two songs and Akshay Kumar’s black kurta with bandana on the head, accessorised with rudraksha beads look in the sequel.

