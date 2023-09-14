Vidya Balan reveals about her body-positivity journey and coping with body-shaming; says 'I've learned to...'

Vidya Balan is popularly known for her roles in the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Parineeta. Moreover, she is often known for speaking her mind without any guilt or shame. Recently, Balan shared that after "hating" her body for quite a long time, she has finally learned to "accept" her body and ignore the negative comments that comes her way. Interestingly, in a recent interview, she shared her coping mechanism when it comes to shutting down negativity.

Vidya Balan shared her coping mechanism when it comes to negativity related to her body

In a recent conversation with lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Vidya Balan shared her coping mechanism when it comes to negativity related to her body on social media and even in real life. Moreover, she also shared a moment with her masseuse who commented on her body weight which upset the actress.

During the conversation, Vidya said, "I’ve learned to protect myself over time. For example, I will not read comments on social media. For a while, I had disabled comments. Now, people can comment, but I very rarely go through comments.”

The actress also shared that even though she read such comments, she doesn't want any negative comment to "stick" with her. She said, "I don’t go to astrologers because if that person says one thing that you’re going to go through a tough time or this is not going to work out, you’re going to latch on to that. I feel it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I don’t read the newspapers. That’s how I protect myself.”

Talking about how she protects her in real life, she said that she avoids meeting with people who make her feel uncomfortable. To this, she said, "If I feel in my interaction with someone that I’m not feeling very comfortable, that person is trying to pull me down, then I keep a distance. That choice is mine. I can’t change you. I can’t change the way you react. But I can change how I respond."

Vidya shared when her masseuse commented on her body weight

Sharing the incident when her masseuse commented on her body weight, Vidya narrated, "I was getting a body massage done. And this woman tells me, ‘Arey phir se weight put on kar liya kya? (Did you put on weight again?)’ Firstly, it’s a very intimate space. I trusted the masseuse to get my body massage done. I’m not here for her to sit and judge my body." She also said that the whole point of her getting a massage is to calm her nerves and make her feel better.

After this, Balan shared that she told the masseuse, "Mere body ke baare mein comment mat keejiye, mujhe achha nahi lagta (Don’t comment on my body, I don’t like it)," but this whole incident made her feel "distraught" and she even cried.

Work-wise, Vidya Balan was last seen in the suspense thriller Neeyat.