Vidya Balan reveals the biggest lesson she learned from Mohanlal: I remember he told me that...

Vidya Balan is one of the most loved and most talented actresses in Bollywood. She has time and again won the hearts of the audience with her acting skills. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Jalsa which also starred Shefali Shah in a pivotal role. Well, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actress spoke about working with South superstar Mohanlal in a film that got shelved and also revealed the lesson she learnt from him.

For the unversed, Vidya Balan was about to work in a film opposite Mohanlal but unfortunately, that film got shelved. Talking about this film Vidya said that she shot for about 2 weeks for this film. Later she clarified that not for the entire period of the 2 weeks because Mohanlal and the director were having issues, so a lot of times the shoot was getting cancelled. Vidya further revealed that she worked with him for only 6-7 days.

When she was asked was there awe when she was on the set with Mohanlal? Vidya Balan revealed she loves Mohanlal as an actor. Speaking of the biggest lesson she learnt from the actor, Vidya said, “I had always said that he was my most favourite actor and now I was getting to work with him. But you know what I learnt a very important lesson from Mohanlal on set was that he would not read a book or anything in between even if we had to spend a lot of time waiting. I remember he told me that I don’t want to be reading the script either but I just want to be present for this and then when the director calls for action, I want to allow for that magic to happen. He always supported the team. To sum it up it was that the process is bigger than you and I think that was the biggest lesson.”

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan is grateful for kind of roles coming her way: It's better time to be female actor than male actor