Vidya Balan reveals how she deals with pressure of maintaining certain body type; says, 'I'm slowly accepting'

Vidya Balan is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She has carved a niche for herself with her versatility and strong on-screen presence. Unlike other B-town actresses, Vidya has never chased a size-zero figure and well, we love her that way because her body of work is what marks her as a 'Shero' in Bollywood. From Parineeta, The Dirty Picture, to Kahaani, Vidya Balan has wowed audiences with her acting prowess. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she deals with the pressure of maintaining a certain body type and how she holds on to body positivity.

Vidya Balan reveals how she deals with pressure of maintaining certain body type

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Vidya Balan was asked how she deals with the pressure of maintaining a certain body type and also how she holds onto body positivity. The actress said, "It happened over time. I was called sexy after I did The Dirty Picture. And the huge commercial success got me so much love. It even got me a National Award. I was being called the female hero and all that. Basically, I was not being Vidya. I was Silk. I was playing a character, and I was okay with it. I am far more comfortable being a character than being myself in public."

She further added, "When I am promoting the film, I have fun because I am promoting a character. The moment you make it about me, it makes me a little uncomfortable. So I had just done it without thinking. That translated to me being sexy. And I hadn’t been called sexy until then. Suddenly, there was a new me. I had also met Siddharth at that time. He made me feel great. I started accepting my body because of a combination of factors. But the journey had its ups and downs. What happens is that when acceptance comes and you are new to it, you get scared that you will be found out. It’s a kind of imposter syndrome. I’ve gotten over that, and I’m slowly accepting myself the way I am."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vidya recently played the role of a detective, Mira Rao, in the film Neeyat. The film marked her return to the big screen after 4 years. Before Neeyat, the actress’ last theatrical release was Mission Mangal, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others, which was released in 2019.