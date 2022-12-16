Vidya Balan reveals not having many idea about pay parity in Bollywood for THIS reason

The discussion about pay parity in Bollywood has been going on for a long time now. Many Bollywood actresses have opened up and vocally spoken about being paid less as compared to their male co-stars. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others have earlier spoken about the less pay and now another actress, Vidya Balan has come ahead and spoken about the same. In a recent roundtable discussion with News18, several actresses came together to discuss their filmy journey this year. It was here that Vidya spoke about pay parity.

Vidya Balan in a recent interview opened up about pay parity in Bollywood and revealed that she is happy with what she is getting. The Kahaani actress said that she does not have many ideas about pay parity since she hardly works with ‘big heroes’. She further added that in the projects she is doing, she thinks she is compensated fairly even though the bigger actors in mainstream movies might demand 10 times of what she is getting. Nimrat Kaur and Mrunal Thakur, who too were a part of this discussion spoke on this issue. Nimrat said that this indeed is a healthy way of looking at it, while adding that mostly actors are paid in accordance with the kind of audience that they can pull in. Finally, Mrunal said that in terms of pay, it is important to make your stance clear as to what you are expecting, before signing a movie.