Vidya Balan reviews Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan’s ‘inspiring’ film Chandu Champion; calls it ‘gripping and engaging’

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan are set to co-star in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, Vidya took to social media to praise and review Kartik's recent release Chandu Champion. The actress expressed admiration for his performance in the movie, showering her love and full support to the entire team and cast. Scroll down to read more!

Vidya Balan is all hearts and showers love on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Taking to Instagram stories, Vidya Balan shared a video where she enthusiastically praised Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion. In the video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress said, "Big congratulations to Kartik, Kabir, and the entire team of Chandu Champion. I cannot even imagine the kind of hard work that went into the film, but I felt it showed in every frame. What a story! Oh my god!"

Vidya continued to laud the storyline, saying, "So inspiring. I can't believe it's someone's actual life story, and they went through so much. It's a very gripping and engaging film. I was glued from the word go. So, if you haven't seen it yet, please do. A big hug to Kartik and more power to you and everyone who made Chandu Champion. I enjoyed the film."

About Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Kartik's Chandu Champion hit theaters on June 14, 2024, and the Kabir Khan directorial opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike.

The story revolves around the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic champion, who competed for the country in the Olympic Games. It follows his experiences in the Indian Army as a boxer and later as a Paralympic swimmer in India.

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan on the work front

For those who may not know, Kartik and Vidya are set to co-star for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Nene in important roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a few other projects lined up, including Aashiqui 3, and he's in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya to potentially play the role of Salman Khan's Prem in an upcoming film.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ilena D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

