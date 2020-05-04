Vidya Balan says that the lockdown made her realise she can be self-reliant

Actress Vidya Balan says although people depend on a lot of things, the coronavirus lockdown has made her understand that there's nothing she can't live without and that she can be self-reliant.

"During these trying times, I have realised that I can be self-reliant. Though we depend on a lot of things generally, I have understood that there's nothing I can't live without. While I know this is an extremely challenging phase, I feel blessed and grateful for everything I have. This is the time to count our blessings," she said.

Talking about how she is contributing in these times in her own way, she shared: "Each one of us can do our bit for society to help overcome the pandemic. I have contributed to CINTAA who are raising funds for out of work actors and other technicians. I am also associated with the non-profit organisation, Roti Bank, who are providing food to homeless, migrant and daily wage workers. We are also raising funds to provide PPEs for medical staff and have raised 5500 kits in just two days. Currently these are the causes I am most passionate about."

On how she is keeping herself busy, the actress said: "I look forward to doing something new every day. I watch a lot of news to keep myself aware and informed. In these testing times, there is a lot of positive news as well that gives us all a ray of hope. I am exploring my love for cooking and doing other household chores, it keeps me occupied and I am far away from boredom."

Vidya recently shared her views on the ongoing lockdown during "Onward and Upward - The Big FM Morning Show - Lockdown series".

Credits :IANS

