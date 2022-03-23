Vidya Balan says ‘people are shameless with types of roles they offer’: They come up with anything

Vidya Balan is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. Time and again, she had proved her acting prowess in movies such as Sherni, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and others. She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Jalsa. The movie also features Shefali Shah in a key role. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and garnered lots of appreciation for its storyline and the performance of the cast. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Vidya opened up on the kind of roles she has been offered even after performing as the lead lady in movies.

While talking to the news portal, Vidya said that people are shameless and they come to her with anything. She said, “Not at all. People are quite shameless and will come to you with everything. Sometimes I go, ‘bhaisaab but aap mere paas kyu aaye ho (Brother, why have you come to me)? Hero ka role de rahe ho (Will you give me the hero’s role)? They just have no qualms and want to take a chance.” She then added that she is not saying that she will only play the most important role in a film. “I need something that I can dig my teeth into,” Vidya concluded.

She also spoke about starting her career in the industry at the age of 26 and said that she feels fortunate about it and the kind of work she has gotten to do. She also added that she is proud of her work irrespective of the fact if it worked out or not.

