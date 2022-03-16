Vidya Balan says she could not look at herself in mirror for 6 months after producer made her feel ugly

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime thriller Jalsa, where she will be sharing screen space with Shefali Shah. While the film has opted for a direct to digital release on a streaming platform on the 18th of March, fans can’t wait to watch the two powerhouse talents collaborate for the first time. Ahead of its premiere, both Vidya and Shefali have been interacting with the media and promoting their movie. Amid this, in a recent interview, Vidya recalled how she was once made to feel so ugly by a producer, that she could not look at herself in the mirror for six months.

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. However, there was a time, early in her career, when she was being replaced in several films. In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Vidya recalled how after being replaced from one such film, she was so angry, that she walked from Marine Drive to Bandra on feet in burning heat.

When asked if the same producers who replaced her then, call her for films now, the actress said, “In the recent times, I have received calls from them but I politely refused to be part of their films. I was kicked out of 13 films.” She further added that one producer made her feel very ugly. “When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror,” said Vidya.

