Vidya Balan says she felt like a ‘fish out of water’ in Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her career, Vidya has featured in several successful films, many of which saw her in the tole of the protagonist itself. However, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that the 2007 film Heyy Babyy with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, and the 2008 film Kismat Konnection with Shahid Kapoor are two movies which she has self-doubts about. Vidya mentioned that although she does not regret doing them, she feels indifferent about them.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vidya Balan was asked if she has self-doubts regarding any role in her career, and she replied "I think probably Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection were two films where I wasn't sure what I was doing. I was constantly feeling like a fish out of water, and I think it showed despite the fact that both films did very well. I think it made me realise that I was not meant to do those kinds of roles."

Vidya further clarified that she does not feel uncomfortable about these roles, but that she does not know what she was doing, as she feels like she sleepwalked through them. She added that she does not regret having done them, but that the choice to do these films, were out of indifference, and were not any risks.

Vidya is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Jalsa, where she shared screen space with Shefali Shah. The Suresh Triveni directorial is streaming on an OTT platform from 18th March onwards.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan on her upcoming film ‘Jalsa’: Not trying to make social commentary but the story is gripping