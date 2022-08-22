Vidya Balan says she told photographers to avoid clicking her from right side; Pens a long note on self-love

Vidya Balan has always challenged societal and Bollywood norms with her films as well as her personal choices. She is often seen speaking on body positivity and at a time when self-love and self-care have gained prominence around the world- Balan’s latest post on embracing oneself is doing rounds on social media. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Vidya shared two mirror selfies featuring both her face profiles with an important message in the caption, wherein she narrated a recent encounter that she had with a fan.

Vidya wrote: “A few days ago, at an event this pretty girl comes up to me for a pic. There was a crowd and I was trying to do as many pics as possible. People were jostling and in the middle of this chaos,the girl was back for another pic. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her, ‘Aapne toh le liya…plz aur nahi'. To which she said, ‘Galat side se liya,main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi'.

Balan wrote that this fan of hers was “miserable”, and that she followed her to the car, “relentless in her pursuit to get the perfect picture, almost making it sound like her life depended on it”. “I obliged… I then got into the car bemused… and it made me think.”

The Dirty Picture star wrote that she has “always preferred [her] left profile over [her] right”. But, as she started on this journey of trying to “love and accept [herself] a little more each day”, she realised “liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other… because the truth is, I not only liked my left, but also disliked my right profile”.

Have a look at Vidya's post:

Balan further wrote, “I would tell photographers and cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right. I would be scared if someone shot me from the right, [because] I thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out.”

But, today, she has a “growing acceptance and love for every part” of herself. “I don’t care where I am being shot from. I’m no longer scared of anyone seeing that side of me. Truth be told, today not only do I like my right profile, I actually love it. And not because my right profile changed, but because I realised it is never going to. What changed is the way I looked at myself and that changed how I see myself,” the 43-year-old shared.

The actor wrote that she clicked the selfies at the end of a long day, and without any makeup to prove her point. “Hence, I returned to the room and took this selfie at the end of a long day sans make up …because I like me just the way I am. Do you like one profile less than the other? If you do and even if you don’t, post that selfie with both your sides in full glory,” the actress wrote in the closing statement.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz commented on her post, saying, “You beaut” with heart emojis, while Kubbra Sait wrote, “Yessssss.” Dia Mirza wrote: “VB,” while Saba Pataudi commented: “Hence ...I tried learning from the Pro ;) but failing miserably..I'll stick with messy ol' moi whatever works best!”

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in Neeyat as well as an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.