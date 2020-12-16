Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur enjoy a cleanliness drive in Palampur amid their anniversary celebration

Vidya Balan is currently in Himachal Pradesh where she is enjoying a mini-vacation with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on December 14, 2020.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur who tied the knot in 2012 are among the happiest couples in Bollywood and multiple instances prove the same. Recently, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on 14th December 2020 and also flew off to Himachal Pradesh for a mini vacation. They recently indulged in a noble cause amid the same in Palampur and that has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media now. The Shakuntala Devi star herself has shared pictures on her Instagram handle.

It so happened that Vidya and Siddharth took part in a cleanliness drive in the beautiful locale. One can see in the pictures shared by the actress on social media in which she can be seen gathering and clearing plastic bottles off the mountains. She also openly expresses her happiness about having earned good karma amid her family vacation in the hills. The talented star is seen clad in an all-black outfit and a cap in the pictures.

Check them out below:

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan’s last movie was the biopic Shakuntala Devi in which she played the titular role. The movie also featured Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the same. Prior to her Himachal vacation, Vidya was busy shooting for another project of hers that is titled Sherni. The movie’s shoot earlier came to a halt in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The star cast then resumed shooting in October. Its story is said to be inspired by real-life incidents.

Credits :Vidya Balan Instagram

