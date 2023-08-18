Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat releases on OTT; here's where you can watch it

Anu Menon’s directorial Neeyat is finally released on Prime Video. The film is a suspense-thriller and features Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, among others. The film was released on the OTT platform two months after its theatrical release. Though the film is not available to all subscribers, one can rent it for Rs. 349.

About Neeyat

The story of Neeyat revolves around a murder that takes place during the birthday celebration of exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), his near and loved ones eventually become the top suspects. Mira Rao (played by Vidya Balan) is an agent of the Central Bureau of Investigation and she must use all her senses to solve a case where nothing is as it looks and everyone has something to hide as twists and turns follow. But soon, the sinister motivations are eventually revealed.

Along with Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor, the cast of the film also includes Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Niki Aneja Walia, Danesh Rizvi, and Prajakta Koli.

Vidya Balan on her character Mira Rao in Neeyat

During the promotion, Vidya spoke about her character in the film. While speaking to Firstpost, Vidya said that her character Mira doesn’t believe in any form of validation from anyone and she’s kind of like her. She added, "She’s also very curious and inquisitive as a person and that’s why she does the job that she does, which is why I’m also an actor because I’m also very curious and inquisitive. As for the preparation, Anu and I did a lot of discussions over soup during the second lockdown just reading the script because I wanted to understand how she was seeing Mira Rao. This character was very well etched-out on paper but you always want to know from your director the character graph, the progression. I just spent a lot of time talking to her.”

Collaboration of Anu Menon and Vidya Balan

Anu Menon also directed Vidya's film Shakuntala Devi which was released in 2020. The film was a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya will be next seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in the film titled Lovers.

