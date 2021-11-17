As Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu turns 4, here's a look at 5 other strong female characters nailed by her

An actress who has managed to leave an indelible mark on people's hearts with her terrific performances on screen and more so, with her choice of films, is Vidya Balan. Today, one of her popular and successful films, Tumhari Sulu has clocked 4 years and it certainly is a milestone to celebrate. Vidya was seen in the film as an ambitious housewife with dreams who ends up becoming a night shift RJ in a relationship advice show. The film also had Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles but it was Vidya's act as Sulu that took the cake.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Krishan Kumar, Atul Kasbekar, and Shanti Sivaram Maini, Tumhari Sulu turned out to be a gem in Vidya's already amazing filmography. The star is known to pick strong female characters and in Tumhari Sulu, she manages to nail a strong, ambitious yet fun-loving woman effortlessly. Despite all the hurdles, how she uplifts herself and lives her dream is what stood out in the film. Today, as the film clocks 4 years, here's a look at other 5 strong female roles in Vidya's filmography.

Kahaani

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani takes us on a journey of Vidya Bagchi, essayed by Vidya, who is in search of her missing husband in the city of Kolkata. On top of the tedious search, Vidya is also shown to be pregnant. Balan didn't just nail her role of a heartbroken and lost woman, but also managed to leave everyone speechless in the climax of the thriller. It was her portrayal of a strong woman in Kahaani along with the storyline that managed to win praise and appreciation for the film.

The Dirty Picture

Going the complete raunchy way in a character loosely inspired from the life of Silk Smitha, an Indian actress noted for her erotic roles, Vidya stepped into the shoes of Silk quite effortlessly. By doing a film like Dirty Picture, Vidya managed to showcase her range as a performer, and once again, the audiences were impressed by her strong, bold female character. The film bagged 3 National Awards including one for Vidya as Best Actress.

Mission Mangal

Stepping into the shoes of a female rocket scientist in Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan managed to win hearts with yet another strong female character. In the film, we saw her perfectly presenting the belief of a scientist in her work as well as her determination to successfully complete ISRO's mission to Mars. Vidya's performance in the film had managed to win praise critically as well as from the audience.

Shakuntala Devi

With Shakuntala Devi, Vidya turned to the world of biopics and stepped into the shoes of the famous mathematician. The actress gave a nuanced performance and captured the life journey of a strong and inspiring woman. Not just ambitious, Vidya also managed to tap into the emotional side of Shakuntala Devi as a mother and daughter and left a lump in the viewers' throat. Her film may have released on an OTT platform, but it managed to impress audiences worldwide.

Sherni

In Sherni, Vidya essayed the role of an honest Forest officer. She stepped into uncharted territory with the role of a government department officer. However, she did pull it off like a pro. As Vidya Vincent, the actress manages to roar her way out of difficult situations yet keep her calm while handling everything. She even captured the struggles with the mundaneness of a government job perfectly through her character in the film. As a result, the film received critical acclaim as well as success.

