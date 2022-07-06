Vidya Balan steps out for family dinner with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur & others; PICS

Seems like it’s a family time for Vidya Balan as the actress on Tuesday night stepped out for an outing with family including husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, brother-in-laws Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur and their parents. The entire family was clicked by the shutterbugs as they were spotted outside a restaurant in the city. While Vidya kept it casual in a denim shirt paired with black T-shirt and trousers, Siddharth looked dapper in a maroon shirt and denim. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black check shirt and denim. All three wore black comfy sneakers for the outing.

Talking about Kunaal Roy Kapur, he wore a blue printed shirt and teamed it up with a denim. Meanwhile, the entire family was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Well, as they say, ‘family time is the best time’, no wonder, the family of producers-actors took out time from their busy schedule and dined out with parents.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the personal front, Vidya had announced in 2012 that she was dating Siddharth Roy Kapur. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2012, at a private ceremony in Mumbai's Bandra.

Speaking with Times Of India, Vidya said, "I have to say that Siddharth is the most patient listener I've come across in my life. He doesn't give advice; he never tells me to do this or do that. He just hears me out. And through that process, I end up developing clarity. I feel blessed to have him as my partner. He accepts me the way I am, on my good days and bad days. We've been married for close to 10 years and that's what I think I've come to realize that I now appreciate marriage because of him. I used to feel earlier that whether you’re in a live-in or you’re married doesn’t matter. But now my experience of marriage has truly been wonderful because Siddharth is truly a partner."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Neeyat and another untitled film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. She was last seen in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will next be seen in the crime thriller film, ‘Gumraah’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is an official Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film, ‘Thadam’.