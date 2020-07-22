  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput: People's theories are unfair to him & his loved ones who're grieving

Vidya Balan has recently opened up in an interview about her thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, nepotism and more. Read on for further details.
1520 reads Mumbai
Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput: People's theories are unfair to him & his loved ones who're grievingVidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput: People's theories are unfair to him & his loved ones who're grieving
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire industry but at the same time, it has also sparked off numerous debates and controversies related to the nepotism row. Vidya Balan, in one of her recent interviews, has opened up regarding the issue stating that there was a sense of identification with the late actor among people who were wronged or ignored. Moreover, she also adds that no one knows why he took the drastic step which he did.

The actress then says that one needs to keep quiet to show some respect. Vidya further adds that people have come up with theories that are unfair for not only Sushant but also his loved ones who are grieving. Talking about her own experiences in the industry, the actress says that nepotism does exist but it did not stand in her way. Coming to Sushant Singh Rajput’s issue, the Mission Mangal star feels that people should let him rest in peace.

Talking about Sushant, the late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi that has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and is slated to be released on 24th July 2020. The music for the romantic drama has been composed by AR Rahman who will be holding a virtual concert as a tribute to the late actor on 22nd July 2020.

Credits :Cinema Express

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement