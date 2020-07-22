Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput: People's theories are unfair to him & his loved ones who're grieving

Vidya Balan has recently opened up in an interview about her thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, nepotism and more. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire industry but at the same time, it has also sparked off numerous debates and controversies related to the nepotism row. Vidya Balan, in one of her recent interviews, has opened up regarding the issue stating that there was a sense of identification with the late actor among people who were wronged or ignored. Moreover, she also adds that no one knows why he took the drastic step which he did.

The actress then says that one needs to keep quiet to show some respect. Vidya further adds that people have come up with theories that are unfair for not only Sushant but also his loved ones who are grieving. Talking about her own experiences in the industry, the actress says that nepotism does exist but it did not stand in her way. Coming to Sushant Singh Rajput’s issue, the Mission Mangal star feels that people should let him rest in peace.

Talking about Sushant, the late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi that has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It happens to be an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and is slated to be released on 24th July 2020. The music for the romantic drama has been composed by AR Rahman who will be holding a virtual concert as a tribute to the late actor on 22nd July 2020.

