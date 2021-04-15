Vidya Balan unveils she doesn’t believe in a black and white world
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shared a monochrome picture on Thursday on social media, saying she does not believe in a black and white world except for a picture.
Vidya posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a black outfit. She completed her look by leaving her long hair open with a middle parting.
"I don't believe in a black and white world, except for a picture maybe," she wrote as the caption. The actress had recently reminded her fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.
Vidya will next be seen in "Sherni", for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.
Also read| When Vidya Balan gave a SAVAGE response to an irrelevant question by a reporter on her weight!
Credits :IANS
You may like these
Vidya Balan on her weight becoming national issue: There was no one to tell me these phases don’t last
Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi; 10 films in which she proved her acting prowess
Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur enjoy a cleanliness drive in Palampur amid their anniversary celebration
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue