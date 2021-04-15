  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vidya Balan unveils she doesn’t believe in a black and white world

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shared a monochrome picture on Thursday on social media, saying she does not believe in a black and white world except for a picture.
5416 reads Mumbai
Vidya Balan unveils she doesn’t believe in a black and white world
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vidya posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a black outfit. She completed her look by leaving her long hair open with a middle parting.

"I don't believe in a black and white world, except for a picture maybe," she wrote as the caption. The actress had recently reminded her fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.

Vidya will next be seen in "Sherni", for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Also read| When Vidya Balan gave a SAVAGE response to an irrelevant question by a reporter on her weight!

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Vidya Balan wins the internet as she flaunts her glam and sassy side in a video; WATCH
Vidya Balan on her weight becoming national issue: There was no one to tell me these phases don’t last
9 Years of Kahaani: 5 reasons why Vidya Balan's nail biting mystery thriller is an all time best
Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi; 10 films in which she proved her acting prowess
Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur enjoy a cleanliness drive in Palampur amid their anniversary celebration
9 years of The Dirty Picture: Here are the seven best dialogues from the Vidya Balan & Emraan Hashmi starrer