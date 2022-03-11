Vidya Balan urges netizens to watch her and Shefali Shah's nail-biting thriller 'Jalsa', drops stunning PICS

Vidya Balan is regarded as the embodiment of versatility among Bollywood actresses. Give her any role, and she will not let you down. The actor is noted for her devotion and hard effort in doing justice to her characters and enthralling the audience. Vidya is now making waves for her next film Jalsa, which also stars Shefali Shah in the pivotal role. The trailer for the film was recently released and was quite well received by the audience. It features Vidya in a grey shade and the only thing we can say is- We can’t wait to see Vidya rock this one as well! Just a few hours ago, she shared some shots in her Jalsa avatar on her Instagram, exciting the fans further.

In the pictures, Vidya absolutely looked gorgeous. In the first picture, clad in a wine-coloured dress and deep red lipstick, Vidya took our breath away. In another picture, we could see her with an anguished look on her face that gave us goosebumps. Along with the post, Vidya wrote, “Can’t wait for you guys to watch this nail-biting thrilling drama #JalsaOnPrime, streaming 18th March on @primevideoin." As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans from all over started pouring in their love and excitement.

Check Vidya Balan's post:

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is set to premiere on March 18 on Amazon Prime. During the trailer launch event, Vidya got candid about her role and said, “It’s very different from any character I have played before. She is very withdrawn, very confident but you don't know what's going on in her mind. I love exploring different facets of human personality and human behaviour”.

