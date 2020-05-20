Vidya Balan wants to get back to shooting

  1. Home
Bored of the lockdown, actress Vidya Balan wants to play "shooting shooting".
In a photograph she shared on Instagram Stories, Vidya sits in front of an iPad with the front camera rolling. In the image, she sports a black polka-dotted dress paired with a denim shirt.

She captioned it: "Shooting shooting khelein!?"

On the work, Vidya Balan will next be seen in "Shakuntala Devi".

In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan essays the role of Shakuntala Devi who was also known as "Human computer".

The film directed by Anu Menon also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video soon.

