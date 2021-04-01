Vidya Balan wins the internet as she flaunts her glam and sassy side in a video; WATCH

Vidya Balan took to social media to drop a video of herself in different looks. Her stylish looks as well as her charm left netizens in awe of her.

Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to reveal ethnic and sassy sides of her persona in a new video, carrying off both avatars with a dash of glamour. The actress alternatively wears a yellow anarkali suit and a bottle green glittering gown to make two different style statements as she sashays for the camera.

She captioned the video as: "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" Actresses Diana Penty, Sanya Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar, among others, complimented her.

Vidya will next be seen in "Sherni", for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being directed by Amit Masurkar.

