Vidya Balan wins the internet as she flaunts her glam and sassy side in a video; WATCH
Vidya Balan took to social media to drop a video of herself in different looks. Her stylish looks as well as her charm left netizens in awe of her.
Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to reveal ethnic and sassy sides of her persona in a new video, carrying off both avatars with a dash of glamour. The actress alternatively wears a yellow anarkali suit and a bottle green glittering gown to make two different style statements as she sashays for the camera.
She captioned the video as: "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" Actresses Diana Penty, Sanya Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar, among others, complimented her.
Take a look: (CLICK on the pic for the video)
Vidya will next be seen in "Sherni", for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being directed by Amit Masurkar.
Also Read|Vidya Balan on her weight becoming national issue: There was no one to tell me these phases don’t last
Credits :IANS
You may like these
Vidya Balan on her weight becoming national issue: There was no one to tell me these phases don’t last
Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi; 10 films in which she proved her acting prowess
Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur enjoy a cleanliness drive in Palampur amid their anniversary celebration
9 years of The Dirty Picture: Here are the seven best dialogues from the Vidya Balan & Emraan Hashmi starrer
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue