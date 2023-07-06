Anil Kapoor is all praise for Vidya Balan's Neeyat; Gives 'standing ovation to outstanding team'

Vidya Balan is preparing to return to the big screen after a four-year break with her next movie, Neeyat. Her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal,in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. As Neeyat's release date approached, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, attended by the who's who of the Hindi cinema business. Anil Kapoor, who was among the notable celebs who attended the screening now took to his Instagram to share his review on Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat.

Anil Kapoor reviews Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat

Anil Kapoor rushed to Instagram after watching the film to share his thoughts with his followers. He acknowledged his love for the film by applauding its cinematic genius and awarding the film's exceptional team a standing ovation. Anil Kapoor notably praised Vidya Balan, expressing his delight at seeing her on the big screen again. He also thanked director Anu Menon and the production company Abundantia Entertainment for their services.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment. You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression (sic)."

Anil Kapoor’s thoughts on Neeyat’s comparison to Knives Out: Glass Onion

In response to parallels between Neeyat and the Hollywood film Knives Out, Anil Kapoor stated that such comparisons were false. He emphasized the film's production schedule, stating that Neeyat was shot in June and Knives Out was released in India in December. Kapoor found the resemblance humorous and remarked that he could not have possibly taken the script from Knives Out because their timelines did not connect.

Meanwhile, apart from Anil Kapoor, other industry insiders also gave the special screening favorable remarks, which raised interest in Neeyat among fans and moviegoers.

Speaking about Neeyat, the movie is set to release in theatres on July 7, 2023. Audiences eagerly anticipate the chance to see Vidya Balan's performance and the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat, which has already garnered praise from those who had the opportunity to view it before it was officially released.

