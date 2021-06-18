Vidya Balan's Sherni is redefining storytelling in Bollywood, one scene at a time

Vidya Balan's Sherni is testament to the fact that female-led films are redefining storytelling in Bollywood and for the better.

Vidya Balan returned to the small screen this Friday with Sherni after her compelling act in Shakuntala Devi last year. The actress, who has a penchant for choosing offbeat scripts, has proved yet again that with the right team and story - entertainment is guaranteed. Sherni may not be the quintessential Bollywood masala flick, but Amit V Masurkar's directorial is definitely an engaging dive into the human-animal conflict that has plagued us for decades.

Set in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, Sherni is a tale of protagonist Vidya Vincent, played brilliantly by Vidya Balan, who brings her idealism into a corrupt system and gives it her all to rectify it. Until a decade ago, one could only imagine an actress solely carrying the weight of a big budget film on her shoulders. However, Vidya Balan's Sherni is testament to the fact that female-led films are redefining storytelling in Bollywood and for the better.

Taking a leaf from his National Award winning film Newton, Amit V Masurkar's Sherni highlights women in power in a male-dominated space, corrupt bureaucracy and trophy hunters in a dark, grim and challenging setting of a jungle. Vidya Balan, who stands out as the real Sherni in the film, is simply a delight as she holds her own in an all-male club.

From her simple yet gutsy avatar to being headstrong yet emotional, Sherni is a deep dive into the struggles of what it's like for women to lead the pack. In a starkly contrasting scene, we get to see Vidya Vincent eating dinner all by herself with a cat as her company, while her male counterparts sing Bollywood item songs and make merry around a bonfire. The journey has never been easy for women and Sherni doesn't downplay it.

While politicians make the tiger a political issue, Vidya Vincent stands her ground amid the local legislators, protests and even her husband who suggests her to avoid stirring the pot and simply bring home the monthly salary. Sherni serves as an eye-opener on many levels with great insight into the Indian Government machinery where things largely remain unchanged even today.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also stars talented actors like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in critical roles. The lead and supporting cast push the envelope further to give us an interesting mix of characters.

Amid the lush green forests, Sherni is also a visually striking piece that will keep you hooked for its spectacular performances, an engrossing narrative and the sounds of the rocky yet comforting landscape.

The movie goes live on Amazon Prime from 18 June.

