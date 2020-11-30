Vidya Balan's Sherni shoot stopped in Madhya Pradesh after actress turns down invite? Minister denies reports

As per various media reports, the shooting of Vidya Balan's Sherni was reportedly halted after the actress turned down a dinner invite by minister Vijay Shah.

In the second half of October, Vidya Balan began shooting for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh keeping all Covid 19 protocols in mind. The cast and crew have been shooting for the film for almost a month now and there have been quite a few controversies. While first actor Vijay Raaz's sexual harassment case surfaced, now Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah seems to be gaining attention from all quarters.

As per various media reports, the shooting of Vidya Balan's Sherni was reportedly halted after the actress turned down a dinner invite by minister Shah. According to a report in ANI, the film's production team's vehicles were allegedly stopped from entering a forest for shooting.

However, minister Shah has refuted the news reports and said that the shoot was not cancelled. "I was there (Balaghat) on request from those who took permission for the shoot and requested me for lunch or dinner. I said not possible now, I will meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch or dinner was cancelled, the shoot was not," Shah told ANI.

As for the film's shoot, the movie is being shot in various locations in MP including a forest. Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni revolves around the man-animal conflict and features Vidya Balan playing the role of a forest officer. A first for Vidya, the actress has been quite excited for the film. To kick off the shoot schedule in October, the cast and crew also came together for a pooja as photos from the location went viral on social media.

Credits :ANI

