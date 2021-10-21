Vidya Balan's Sherni, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham among 14 films shortlisted as India's entry to Oscars 2022

India's official entry to the 94th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category is currently being shortlisted in Kolkata. So far, 14 films , Hindi and regional, have made the cut. As for Hindi films, Vidya Balan's Sherni and Vicky Kaushal's recently released Sardar Udham have been shortlisted. Both the movies released on OTT this year

Malayalam film Nayattu and Tamil film Mandela are among the other shortlisted regional films. A jury panel over the next few weeks will watch these 14 films and then decide on one film as India's official entry to Oscars 2022. The Academy Awards will be held in March 2022 in the US. Ahead of the ceremony, India has begun the process of deciding its official entry.

The screening of the shortlisted films will be taking place at Bikoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. Vidya Balan starrer Sherni stars the actress in the leading role as a forest officer. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena and Bijendra Kala among others. The film received critical acclaim for its meticulous treatment of the man-animal conflict by director Amit Masurkar.

Earlier, Neeraj Kabi was asked if Sherni was to be sent as India's offical entry for the Oscars, what would his reaction be. The actor had said, "I know that we've all put so much effort into this film. This has been a fruit of labour, so let's just wait and see what comes out of it. I cannot say anything right now, whether it is Oscar-worthy or if it will win awards."

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham has been making waves for Shoojit Sircar's story telling prowess and the actor's impeccable performance.

