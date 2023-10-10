Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture sequel? Helmer Milan Luthria has THIS to say

In 2011, the movie The Dirty Picture, featuring Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah, was released. Vidya Balan's exceptional performance in the film changed the way women characters were portrayed in Indian cinema and earned her awards. There were rumors about a sequel to The Dirty Picture, and it was said that Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu might star in it. However, director Milan Luthria, who directed the film starring Vidya Balan, has denied these sequel rumors.

Milan Luthria reacts to rumors of The Dirty Picture’s sequel

During a recent interaction with India Today, Milan Luthria clarified that he has no plans to create a sequel to The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. He stated, “No, not from me, I have given what I had to. Yes, there has been speculation in the media, but I don't think I would like to visit that film again. It's a very special film, it happened at a very special time, with a special actor, producer, writer and all of us. It's now become part of who we are and I don't think we can improve on it.”

Milan Luthria on being questioned every time he tries something new

During the trailer launch of his new series Sultan of Delhi, featuring Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Milan Luthria was questioned about his shift from directing male-centric films to female-centric ones, especially after making The Dirty Picture with Vidya Balan. He responded, “Many times in my career, people have asked me, ‘Why am I doing something?’ My answer has always been, ‘Why not?’ So, when I moved from male-dominated scenarios in my films, to female-centric movies, they asked me, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Why not?’ Again, when I decided to do something on OTT, they asked me, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Why not?’ I get to meet new people, and interact with new teams, and talent; it enriches me. It’s what keeps me going.”

About The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture, which starred Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Tushar Kapoor and was released in 2011, is often regarded as one of the biggest box office hits of that year. Directed by Milan Luthria, in the film, Vidya Balan played the role of Silk Smitha, a young woman from a humble background who achieved stardom through various sacrifices. However, the film's creators later clarified that the story drew inspiration from the lives of several South Indian contemporaries, including Disco Shanti, and not just Silk Smitha.

ALSO READ: Sultan of Delhi helmer Milan Luthria's take on female-centric films like Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture