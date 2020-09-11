Vidyut Jammwal ADMITS to being in a relationship; Says ‘I really like this girl’

Vidyut Jammwal, who was last seen in Khuda Haafiz, has opened up on seeing a girl and how much he likes her.

Think about the most handsome actors in Bollywood and Vidyut Jammwal will top the list. He has carved a niche in the industry with his stunning looks and his love for action. In fact, he has established himself as a successful action star. But apart from Vidyut’s love for action, his swag often makes the ladies go weak on their knees. Needless to say, the Commando star enjoys a massive fan following across the world. However, Vidyut is set to break a million of hearts as the actor has admitted of being in a relationship.

Yes! Vidyut is seeing a girl these days. He made this revelation on his chat show, X-Rayed By Vidyut wherein he was in a conversation with martial artists international action icon Michael Jai White. Talking about his lady love, the Khuda Haafiz actor stated that it is really difficult to find someone who gets you. “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl,” Vidyut added.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Vidyut was last seen in Faruk Kabir directorial thriller drama Khuda Haafiz which also featured Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Panditt in the lead role. The movie was released on the OTT platform and had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Besides, viewers were in awe of Vidyut’s romantic side and his chemistry with Shivaleeka in the movie.

Also Read: Vidyut Jamwal provides financial aid to stuntmen amidst lockdown

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×