Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani get engaged; fell in love 5 months ago: Reports

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani have been in headlines since the evening owing to the speculations that their relationship is heading to the next step. Now, recent reports confirm that the duo is head over heels in love as they have exchanged rings.

Over the years, the Commando star Vidyut has won million hearts owing to his impeccable acting skills. The star made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with action thriller, Force and received many awards post it. He has carved a niche in the industry with his stunning looks and his love for action. In fact, he has established himself as a successful action star. But apart from Vidyut’s love for action, his swag often makes the ladies go weak on their knees. This evening there was a buzz that Vidyut has popped the question to his girlfriend Nandita Mahtani and the couple has exchanged the rings. Well, seems like it was true. A source close to ETimes informed that the Vidyut and Nandita are on cloud nine as the engagement happened three days ago. The leading daily’s reliable source further added that the couple fell in love 5 months ago. Looks like marriage is definitely on their cards now.

This evening, Pinkvilla got hands on some exclusive pictures of Vidyut and his ladylove Nandita from Taj Mahal in Agra. The couple was all dressed up as they posed in front of the stunning monument. While, Vidyut was seen in all white outfit teamed with a pair of white sneakers, Nandita looked stunning in her white top and floral print skirt. But what caught everyone’ attention was that big rock on her ring finger. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vidyut is currently busy working on the sequel of the movie which is titled as Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.