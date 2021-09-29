Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dhupia starrer Sanak to release on THIS date on OTT

Vidyut Jammwal has been on a roll these days both on the personal and professional front. The actor had made the headlines when he announced his engagement with Nandita Mahtani early this month. And now, he is once again creating a buzz for his upcoming movie Sanak – Hope Under Siege. The movie happens to be an action thriller which also features Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead. And now, Neha had shared a new poster of Sanak – Hope Under Seige and unveiled that the movie is slated to release on October 15 this year.

In the poster, Vidyut was seen all bruised and was ready to take on his enemies. He was holding a baby in his one hand and a gun in other. The intense look on his face made it evident that he is no mood to give up on life and overcome the situation despite any hurdle. To note, the makers had unveiled the trailer of Sanak – Hope Under Seige a week ago and it has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Interestingly, Sanak – Hope Under Siege will be witnessing a digital release and will be releasing on October 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

For the uninitiated, Sanak – Hope Under Siege will mark Neha’s first collaboration with Vidyut. The movie is helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who stated, “It is a hostage drama, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege”.