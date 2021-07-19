  1. Home
Vidyut Jammwal announces his first film project as producer titled IB 71; To be helmed by Sankalp Reddy

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will star in his maiden production "IB 71". The film marks his banners first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.
Vidyut Jammwal announces his first film project as producer titled IB 71; To be helmed by Sankalp Reddy (file pic)
He wrote: "I'm happy to announce my first feature titled ‘IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support.

"'IB 17' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for." 

Vidyut tagged the announcement as "New Beginnings". Other details about the films are still under wraps. 

Credits :IANS

