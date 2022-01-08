Vidyut Jammwal channels his inner Jeetendra in birthday post for Nandita Mahtani & sets couple goals; WATCH

Vidyut Jammwal and his ladylove Nandita Mahtani had recently pleasantly surprised all his fans after getting engaged. The actor has shown his romantic side on-screen in a lot of his movies but this time the Junglee actor made sure to surprise his real-life girlfriend Nandita on her birthday in the most unexpected way ever. He shared two special videos on his social media handles. Known to have a streak for eccentricity, Jammwal posted an edited version of the iconic song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'.

In the video that conveys birthday wishes, Vidyut's face has been morphed over veteran actor Jeetendra's and Babita's face has swapped for Nandita's. The other video that the actor shares is a compilation of heartwarming pictures of the adorable couple. We see pictures of them that capture their special moments on dates, travelling together, at the Taj Mahal, celebrating Christmas together, and kissing each other. Wishing Nandita on her birthday, Vidyut bares his heart to her.

Take a look:

In the video, he conveys, “I'm always after you, I'm always standing by you. I'm always listening to you. I'm always admiring you. I'm always clicking you. I'm always posing with you. I'm always by your side. I'm always absorbing you. I'm always twinning with you. I'm always taking selfies with you. Tu Merry Hai. I'm always in love with you. Happy birthday Nandi!” In the caption space, he wrote, “Happy Birthday ALWAYS..@nanditamahtani #Love #Celebration #BirthdayGirl.”

Vidyut and Nandita give off couple goals as the two celebrate each other often on their social media. On Vidyut's birthday, Nandita brought in celebrations amid the pyramids of Egypt, where the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jamwal & Nandita Mahtani get engaged, Neha Dhupia confirms