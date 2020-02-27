Vidyut Jammwal to collaborate with The Ghazi Attack director Sankalp Reddy for an upcoming project; Read DEETS

If media reports are to be believed, action star Vidyut Jammwal will be collaborating with The Ghazi Attack director for an upcoming project. Read further for more details.

Vidyut Jammwal never fails to impress fans with his wonderful acting skills which he showcases in almost each and every movie. The Force actor loves to do things that are completely out of the box thereby garnering appreciation from everyone. Over the past few years, the talented actor has displayed his acting prowess in numerous movies including Force, Thuppakki, Commando and many others. Apart from being a promising actor, Vidyut is also a stunt performer and a martial arts expert.

As we speak of this, there is an interesting piece of news related to the Junglee actor which has been doing rounds. The actor will be reportedly collaborating with well-known director Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack fame for his next movie. If media reports are to be believed, Sankalp has already started preparing a script for the same. As per the same reports, it is Vidyut Jammwal’s father who actually approached the young director for preparing an action-packed script.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in the movie Commando 3 co-starring Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. The action thriller has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is directed by Aditya Datt. Gulshan Devaiah of Shaitan fame plays the lead antagonist in the movie. Vidyut has one more movie lined up in his kitty which is the romantic action thriller titled Khuda Haafiz. He has been paired up opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi in the movie which has been directed by Faruk Kabir.

