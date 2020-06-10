Vidyut Jammwal has a perfect video to start his YouTube channel

Action star Vidyut Jammwal launched his YouTube channel with a video of him walking on water.

"Having my own YouTube channel was a goal I had since a very long time and I was waiting for a perfect content to launch it. I have been training to walk on water for a while and this seemed like a perfect thing to start my channel with," said the actor.

Vidyut Walks on Water

This comes a day after he posted a short video mentioning a water stunt.

He has been inspiring his fans through his live sessions on Instagram during the lockdown. Now he is set to take these videos to the next level with his YouTube channel.

With this channel, he will be tapping over subjects that are not only related to physical fitness but will also explore various other fields like mental fitness, food and more exciting concepts.

Also Read Vidyut Jammwal's special four legged friend joins him in announcing his YouTube channel

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×