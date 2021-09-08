Vidyut Jammwal to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Instagram

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2nd, 2021, leaving his family, friends and fans in deep grief and mourning. Many people from the entertainment industry have expressed their sadness over Sidharth’s tragic and untimely death. And now, Vidyut Jammwal shared that he would pay tribute to the late actor on Instagram on September 8th.

On Tuesday evening, Bollywood actor, model, and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram feed to posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla watching Vidyut on television. Vidyut wrote a caption as well, stating that he would be paying a tribute to the late actor on Instagram on September 8th, by coming live on the platform. His caption read, “A Tribute : The way I knew #SidharthShukla Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm.” Fans and friends immediately reacted, poured love and expressed their grief in the comments section of the post.

Both Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models. While Vidyut entered and marked his space in the film industry, Sidharth became a loved and popular face on television. His fame increased tenfold after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as a winner. Vidyut was reportedly one of the people who were seen at Sidharth’s funeral.

Sidharth was only 40 and at the peak of his career when he breathed his last on September 2nd. His family recently released their first official statement after his demise. The note read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family.”