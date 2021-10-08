Is Vidyut Jammwal planning to skydive with 100 guests at his wedding with Nandita Mahtani?

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani recently made headlines after the couple exchanged rings. Now speaking to a leading daily, Vidyut Jammwal spoke about his unique wedding plans with Nandita. Though the wedding date has not been fixed so far, the actor has a spectacular plan.

Speaking to Indian Express, Vidyut said, “I don’t plan my life. I’ve never planned my life. I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it.”

Talking about his wedding plans, the commander actor said the wedding can’t be just regular. “I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool,” he added.

Vidyut is in a “balanced frame of mind”, he says, as his life is filled with love and he’s doing films that are being appreciated. However, the actor admits that he likes it when there is “imbalance” in his life. Over the years, the Commando star Vidyut has won million hearts owing to his impeccable acting skills. The star made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with action thriller, Force and received many awards post it.